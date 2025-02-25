Andrey Rublev's Mindset Transformation: From Stress to Stability

World-ranked number nine, Andrey Rublev, revealed that discussions with retired Grand Slam champion, Marat Safin, have been instrumental in overcoming his mental challenges. Rublev, previously known for emotional volatility during matches, has showcased a remarkable improvement in mental composure after securing a title in Doha last week.

The 27-year-old Russian, who had faced disqualification in Dubai last year due to an on-court altercation, admits to moving past previous setbacks. His recent form marks a significant shift from a time when he was caught in a personal and professional spiraling loop.

After years of uncertainty and a year-long stint on anti-depressants, Rublev's turning point came post discussions with Safin in July. The former world number one, known for his own court outbursts, helped Rublev rediscover a sense of balance. Rublev remarks that while he is neither happy nor unhappy, he feels neutral and relieved of anxiety. His Dubai campaign continues as he faces Quentin Halys.

