Inter Milan's Strategic Victory Paves Way for Coppa Italia Semi-Finals

Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, with goals from Marko Arnautovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Manager Simone Inzaghi emphasized the need to manage energy for upcoming fixtures, including a semi-final against AC Milan. Lazio's Marco Baroni expressed frustration over missed opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:13 IST
Inter Milan's manager, Simone Inzaghi, hailed his team's 2-0 triumph against Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, commending their strategic gameplay but urging energy management for future matches.

Marko Arnautovic's powerful volley and Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty secured the win, setting up a clash with AC Milan in the semi-finals.

Despite Lazio's numerous shots on target, their coach Marco Baroni lamented missed goals and a need to strengthen their conviction in the final third.

(With inputs from agencies.)

