Inter Milan's Strategic Victory Paves Way for Coppa Italia Semi-Finals

Inter Milan's manager, Simone Inzaghi, hailed his team's 2-0 triumph against Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, commending their strategic gameplay but urging energy management for future matches.

Marko Arnautovic's powerful volley and Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty secured the win, setting up a clash with AC Milan in the semi-finals.

Despite Lazio's numerous shots on target, their coach Marco Baroni lamented missed goals and a need to strengthen their conviction in the final third.

