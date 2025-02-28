Rain Halts Play But Propels Australia to Champions Trophy Semi-Finals

In a rain-shortened contest, Australia secured their place in the semi-final round of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, despite their match with Afghanistan being abandoned. The weather interruption came with Australia well poised at 109/1 in their pursuit of 274, thanks to Travis Head's swift 59 not out.

Afghanistan began the day with a solid display, reaching a total of 273. Opening hiccups were smoothed over by Sediqullah Atal's commendable 85, although the innings floundered on contributions from Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi as the middle order faltered.

Australia's position at the top of Group B was fortified by the washout, while Afghanistan's spirited performance highlighted weaknesses in Australia's bowling and fielding. Despite valiant late-order resistance, the game's outcome reflects on the challenges of unpredictable weather impacting crucial tournament progress.

