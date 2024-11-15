Patna Pirates Dominate with Decisive Win Over Bengal Warriorz

In a thrilling display of athleticism and strategy, the Patna Pirates emerged victorious against the Bengal Warriorz with a formidable 52-31 scoreline at the Noida Indoor Stadium this Friday. Leading the charge was Devank Dalal, whose superb performance netted him 15 points, firmly establishing his position atop the raiders' leaderboard for PKL Season 11, with an impressive tally of 115 points for the season.

Devank was ably supported by Ayan Lohchab, who contributed eleven points, while Sandeep's eight-point haul and a crucial High 5 from right-cover defender Deepak enabled the Pirates to maintain an early advantage. Despite an initial spark of resilience from the Bengal Warriorz, spearheaded by Nitin Kumar's tacit comeback efforts, the Patna team managed to extend their lead following an all-out in the seventh minute.

The second half saw the Bengal Warriorz attempt a resurgence, led by Nitin Dhankar's Super Raid, but their efforts ultimately fell short against the defensive prowess of Sandeep and Deepak. Devank's continued excellence in raiding further solidified the Pirates' dominance, culminating in another all-out and securing a decisive victory, leaving the Bengal Warriorz trailing by 21 points.

