Court Orders Document Sharing in Sandeep Dikshit's Defamation Case

A Delhi court on Monday mandated Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to submit documents pertaining to his defamation lawsuit against Aam Aadmi Party members Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal instructed the complainant to deliver a copy of a pen drive containing the supposed defamatory remarks to the defendants.

The defamation claim asserts that Atishi and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Dikshit of accepting large sums from the BJP and claimed Congress's collusion with the party to defeat AAP, allegedly harming Dikshit's reputation. The case is slated for a hearing on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)