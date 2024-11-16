Left Menu

Legendary Babe Ruth Card Set to Score Big at Auction

A highly sought-after 91-year-old Babe Ruth card is expected to sell for between $1.5 million and $3 million at an upcoming auction. The card, well-preserved and featuring the iconic baseball player, has attracted significant interest, highlighting the growing appeal of sports memorabilia.

The sports memorabilia world is abuzz as a legendary Babe Ruth card, dating back 91 years, hits the auction block. Once sold for a mere penny, this prized piece is anticipated to fetch between $1.5 million and $3 million.

The 1933 Goudey card, starring the New York Yankees icon, is rarer due to its near-mint condition, sparking fervor among collectors. This piece has garnered a higher rating than its Smithsonian counterpart.

Amid heightened interest in sports memorabilia, evidenced by the sale of a Honus Wagner card for $7.25 million and a Mickey Mantle card for $12.6 million last year, the Babe Ruth card is under tight security. Yet, dedicated fans, some traveling great distances, eagerly lined up to glimpse the historical artifact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

