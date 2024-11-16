Left Menu

Samurai Blue's Journey to 2026: Japan Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu urges focus on winning each match as his team aims for 2026 World Cup victory. Japan defeated Indonesia 4-0, maintaining a lead in their qualifying group. Despite challenges, Moriyasu emphasizes step-by-step progress and solid team performance for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:18 IST
Samurai Blue's Journey to 2026: Japan Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Japan's national football team, under the guidance of coach Hajime Moriyasu, is setting its sights on an ambitious goal: winning the World Cup in North America in 2026.

The team recently showcased their strength with a decisive 4-0 triumph over Indonesia, a victory that has bolstered their lead in their World Cup qualifying group.

Despite facing a challenging start, including an early scare from Indonesia, Moriyasu's strategies proved effective, as the team aims to continue their march towards the prestigious title, focusing on one game at a time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024