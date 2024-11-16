Samurai Blue's Journey to 2026: Japan Sets Sights on World Cup Glory
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu urges focus on winning each match as his team aims for 2026 World Cup victory. Japan defeated Indonesia 4-0, maintaining a lead in their qualifying group. Despite challenges, Moriyasu emphasizes step-by-step progress and solid team performance for upcoming matches.
Japan's national football team, under the guidance of coach Hajime Moriyasu, is setting its sights on an ambitious goal: winning the World Cup in North America in 2026.
The team recently showcased their strength with a decisive 4-0 triumph over Indonesia, a victory that has bolstered their lead in their World Cup qualifying group.
Despite facing a challenging start, including an early scare from Indonesia, Moriyasu's strategies proved effective, as the team aims to continue their march towards the prestigious title, focusing on one game at a time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
