India's Triumphant T20 Series: A Special Effort

The Indian cricket team, under the guidance of head coach VVS Laxman, celebrated a significant win in their T20 International series against South Africa, concluding with a commanding 135-run triumph.

India's 3-1 victory in the four-match series was marked by standout performances from batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, as well as bowler Varun Chakravarty.

Laxman expressed his pride in the team's spirit and leadership, particularly highlighting Captain Suryakumar and the unity among players. The series victory is seen as a special achievement in overseas cricket for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)