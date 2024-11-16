Thrilling T20 Clashes: Australia vs. Pakistan Continues

Australia kept their faith in an unchanged team as they opted to bat first after winning the toss in the second Twenty20 International against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The hosts are coming off a 29-run victory in a rain-reduced seven-over match in the first game of the series.

Glenn Maxwell played a crucial role in the opener, smashing 43 runs off just 19 balls. His explosive innings helped Australia secure the win in Brisbane, setting the tone for the remaining matches.

Responding to their T20I challenges, Pakistan introduced 25-year-old Sufiyan Muqeem, who impressed in his debut at the last Asian Games. With another clash in Hobart yet to come, both teams remain focused as Pakistan seeks to rebound after their ODI series victory.

