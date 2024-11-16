Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Carlsen and Lagno Lead Tata Steel Blitz 2024

Magnus Carlsen and Kateryna Lagno lead the standings at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz 2024. Carlsen achieved 6.5 points, with a notable defeat in round eight. Praggnanandhaa follows closely with 6 points. Lagno, in the women's section, holds 7 points. Valentina Gunina is second with 6 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:35 IST
In a thrilling display of chess prowess, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and three-time World Women's Blitz champion Kateryna Lagno have emerged as leaders at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz 2024. The event on Saturday saw Carlsen and Lagno taking center stage at the halfway mark.

Carlsen completed the initial nine rounds with a formidable 6.5 points out of a possible 9. The Norwegian chess grandmaster had a spectacular start, though his streak was interrupted in the eighth round by Arjun Erigaisi, who triumphed in just 20 moves. In the day's final round, Carlsen settled for a tie against Vidit Gujarathi. Rising Indian star Praggnanandhaa is a close second, with an impressive recovery after an initial setback, securing six consecutive victories for a total of 6 points. Erigaisi and Russia's Daniil Dubov share third place with 5.5 points each.

Turning to the women's category, Lagno stands atop with 7 points, maintaining her unbeaten record with five victories and four draws. Valentina Gunina is only a point behind in second place, while Rapid Champion Aleksandra Goryachkina, after a strong start, holds third place with 5 points. The competition remains fierce as players vie for top spots in upcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

