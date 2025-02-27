Trailblazing Women Ignite Change: Tata Steel's First Batch of Female Firefighters
Tata Steel marked a significant step in inclusivity by graduating its first batch of 23 female firefighters. Under its diversity initiative, they underwent rigorous training, celebrated during a parade. Company leaders highlighted the importance of modern firefighting techniques, work-life balance, and transforming the male-dominated field.
Tata Steel has celebrated a pioneering step towards inclusivity with the graduation of its first batch of 23 female firefighters. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Thursday, was a testament to the company's commitment to diversifying traditionally male-dominated fields, as emphasized by key company figures.
Vice-president of corporate services, Chanakya Chaudhary, applauded the female firefighters and highlighted the vital role of modern technologies in enhancing firefighting and rescue tasks. Atrayee Sanyal, vice-president of human resource management, advised the women to maintain a work-life balance and praised their exemplary performance at the parade.
Arvind Kumar Sinha, chief of security & brand protection, explained the initiative's rigorous training regimen, blending in-house learning with an extensive 16-week course in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India. The event concluded with awards for top trainees and faculty, reinforcing Tata Steel's dedication to diversity and excellence.
