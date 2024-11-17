Poland and Italy Set for Epic Clash in Billie Jean King Cup Semis

Poland made history by reaching the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time after overcoming the Czech Republic in a dramatic 2-1 tie.

World number two Iga Swiatek played a pivotal role, securing a singles win against Linda Noskova and teaming up with Katarzyna Kawa to clinch the decisive doubles match.

Meanwhile, Italy became the first team to reach the last four by narrowly defeating Japan. Jasmine Paolini's outstanding form in singles and doubles helped the Italian team secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)