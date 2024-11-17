Poland and Italy Set for Epic Clash in Billie Jean King Cup Semis
Poland secured a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time by defeating the Czech Republic, while Italy advanced after edging past Japan. Swiatek helped Poland with critical victories in singles and doubles, and Italy was buoyed by Paolini's strong performances.
Poland made history by reaching the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time after overcoming the Czech Republic in a dramatic 2-1 tie.
World number two Iga Swiatek played a pivotal role, securing a singles win against Linda Noskova and teaming up with Katarzyna Kawa to clinch the decisive doubles match.
Meanwhile, Italy became the first team to reach the last four by narrowly defeating Japan. Jasmine Paolini's outstanding form in singles and doubles helped the Italian team secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.
