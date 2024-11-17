Steve Smith vs. Ravichandran Ashwin: A Rivalry Renewed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australian cricketer Steve Smith prepares for another intense battle against India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith discusses their long-standing rivalry and strategies to tackle Ashwin's spin, highlighting the stakes of the ICC World Test Championship and the importance of a strong start in the home series.
Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith is gearing up for a renewed clash with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As both teams eye a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final, the series opener in Perth on November 22 is set to deliver riveting action.
In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Smith reminisced about his past experiences against Ashwin, admitting that their engagements on the field present constant mental challenges. With each side anticipating a five-match encounter, Smith remarked on the pressure cooker atmosphere that each match presents with no room to hide.
Smith reflected on past series, noting his determination to tackle Ashwin's spin tactically. His career average and past scores against Ashwin reveal a seesaw battle, with moments of dominance and challenges. Now, slotting in at number four, Smith emphasizes a simplified approach—taking each delivery by its merit—as key to thriving against the Indian spinner.
The series promises a dramatic backdrop with the first Test in Perth, a day-night fixture in Adelaide, followed by matches in Brisbane and Melbourne, and culminating at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia and India's squads have been announced, setting the stage for a thrilling cross-nation confrontation. (ANI)
