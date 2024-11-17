Langer Backs India's Cricket Prowess Despite Recent Setbacks

Justin Langer, the former Australian batter and head coach, has categorically refused to label India as underdogs ahead of their upcoming tour of Australia, despite India's recent whitewash at home against New Zealand. Langer highlighted India's championship credentials, cautioning against dismissing their potential for success.

Recalling India's consecutive series victories over Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, Langer pointed out the immense pressure resting on the shoulders of the Indian team. He stressed that the weight of expectations from over a billion fans makes every game a battle to maintain their standing in world cricket.

Langer elaborated on India's revered players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, emphasizing the need for spectators to appreciate the talent gracing the field. He also acknowledged Australia's seasoned bowling attack, expressing anticipation for the thrilling encounters ahead in the Border-Gavaskar series.

