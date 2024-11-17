Left Menu

Legendary Gymnastics Coach Bela Karolyi Dies at 82

Bela Karolyi, renowned coach of Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci and other champions, has died at age 82. He was instrumental in leading gymnasts to groundbreaking victories, including Comaneci's perfect 10 at the 1976 Olympics. Karolyi was later involved in a controversy tied to the Larry Nassar scandal.

Updated: 17-11-2024 23:06 IST
Bela Karolyi, a legendary figure in the gymnastics world, has passed away at the age of 82. USA Gymnastics announced his death late on Saturday, though no cause was provided.

Karolyi, celebrated for coaching Nadia Comaneci to Olympic history with her perfect 10 in 1976, significantly influenced the sport with his groundbreaking techniques and dedication.

Karolyi, who defected from Romania to the U.S. in 1981, played a crucial role in shaping American gymnastics, including coaching five U.S. Olympic teams. However, in recent years, his legacy became entangled in the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal, although the Karolyis denied knowledge of the abuse.

