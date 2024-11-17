Legendary Gymnastics Coach Bela Karolyi Dies at 82

Bela Karolyi, a legendary figure in the gymnastics world, has passed away at the age of 82. USA Gymnastics announced his death late on Saturday, though no cause was provided.

Karolyi, celebrated for coaching Nadia Comaneci to Olympic history with her perfect 10 in 1976, significantly influenced the sport with his groundbreaking techniques and dedication.

Karolyi, who defected from Romania to the U.S. in 1981, played a crucial role in shaping American gymnastics, including coaching five U.S. Olympic teams. However, in recent years, his legacy became entangled in the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal, although the Karolyis denied knowledge of the abuse.

