Left Menu

Australia's Batting Quandary: A Test of Resolve Against India

As Australia gears up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, concerns loom over their batting form. With the ICC World Test Championship final berth at stake, the Aussie batters must overcome recent slumps, especially against a formidable Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:09 IST
Australia's Batting Quandary: A Test of Resolve Against India
Usman Khawaja has been Australia's most in-form batter since past year. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

With the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon, Australia faces a daunting task as they prepare to battle India. Their primary concern lies in their batting lineup, which has not been in top form. The series holds high stakes, as both nations vie for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Star performers Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, crucial to the Australian side's success, have experienced slumps since last year's WTC title triumph over India. As the new 2023-25 cycle unfolds, Smith, with 738 runs at an average of 35.14, and Labuschagne, with 653 runs at 29.68, have struggled to regain previous prowess.

Further compounding the batting woes, the absence of retired David Warner and all-rounder Cameron Green is felt, with only a few players, like Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh, performing consistently. The series will test if the Australian team can rise to the challenge when it matters most, beginning at Perth on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024