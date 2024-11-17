Australia's Batting Quandary: A Test of Resolve Against India

With the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon, Australia faces a daunting task as they prepare to battle India. Their primary concern lies in their batting lineup, which has not been in top form. The series holds high stakes, as both nations vie for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Star performers Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, crucial to the Australian side's success, have experienced slumps since last year's WTC title triumph over India. As the new 2023-25 cycle unfolds, Smith, with 738 runs at an average of 35.14, and Labuschagne, with 653 runs at 29.68, have struggled to regain previous prowess.

Further compounding the batting woes, the absence of retired David Warner and all-rounder Cameron Green is felt, with only a few players, like Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh, performing consistently. The series will test if the Australian team can rise to the challenge when it matters most, beginning at Perth on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)