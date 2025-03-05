Left Menu

Steve Smith Retires from ODI Cricket: A Legacy of Wins and Records

Steve Smith, aged 35, announced his retirement from one-day international cricket. The Australian batsman ended his ODI career with two World Cup victories, scoring 5,800 runs in 170 matches. He will still play Twenty20 and test cricket. Smith's decision is supported by Cricket Australia, highlighting his exemplary career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:39 IST
Steve Smith

In a significant announcement, Steve Smith has declared his retirement from one-day international cricket. The Australian cricket icon, aged 35, captained his team to a semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy, concluding an illustrious career with an impressive record in the format.

Smith, who was Australia's top scorer with 73 in their recent loss to India, reflected on his career with gratitude. Despite stepping down from ODIs, he will stay available for Twenty20 internationals and test matches. His career highlights include two World Cup wins and sharing memorable moments with his teammates.

The batsman made his ODI debut in 2010, amassing 5,800 runs and 12 centuries over 170 matches. Despite a temporary setback due to the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, Smith returned to serve his country across all cricketing formats. Australia's chief selector praised Smith's legacy and supported his decision to retire from ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

