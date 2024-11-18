Left Menu

India’s Bold Strategy: Skipping Warm-ups in Australia

India’s decision to forgo a warm-up match before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia has raised eyebrows, including those of former England captain Michael Vaughan. With an emphasis on center-wicket practice instead, different strategies are being compared as the series starts in Perth, showcasing a modern approach to preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:37 IST
India’s Bold Strategy: Skipping Warm-ups in Australia
Cricket Australia Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India’s surprising decision to skip a traditional warm-up match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has captured attention. This strategic move, which deviates from previous tours, has been met with skepticism by notable figures like former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Set to commence in Perth on November 22, the series will see India opt for center-wicket training at the WACA, believed to emulate the conditions at Optus Stadium. This approach aims to better prepare their top-order batters for the distinctive bounce at the venue.

While Australia has similarly bypassed tour matches, citing scheduling issues, Vaughan questions India's strategy, indicating a shift in the modern cricketing mindset—one that relies on year-round play as sufficient preparation. The upcoming series promises to reveal the true efficacy of these evolving tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024