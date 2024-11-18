India’s Bold Strategy: Skipping Warm-ups in Australia

India’s surprising decision to skip a traditional warm-up match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has captured attention. This strategic move, which deviates from previous tours, has been met with skepticism by notable figures like former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Set to commence in Perth on November 22, the series will see India opt for center-wicket training at the WACA, believed to emulate the conditions at Optus Stadium. This approach aims to better prepare their top-order batters for the distinctive bounce at the venue.

While Australia has similarly bypassed tour matches, citing scheduling issues, Vaughan questions India's strategy, indicating a shift in the modern cricketing mindset—one that relies on year-round play as sufficient preparation. The upcoming series promises to reveal the true efficacy of these evolving tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)