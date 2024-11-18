Left Menu

India Primed for Semifinal Clash Against Japan in Asian Champions Trophy

India's women's hockey team remains unbeaten as they face Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal. With an impeccable defense and standout performances from key players, they're clear favorites. Coach Harendra Singh urges the team to maintain their tactical balance, be cautious, and avoid complacency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:37 IST
Indian women's hockey team Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's hockey team, formidable and undefeated, is set to clash with Japan in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy. Entering as clear favorites, India boasts five victories, including a significant win over Olympic silver medalists China, positioning them favorably against Japan.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh emphasized the importance of maintaining a strategic balance of attack and defense. Despite a convincing 3-0 win against Japan in the league stage, Harendra warns of potential resistance in the knockout match, highlighting the need for tactical composure and a focus on self-preparation over opponent analysis.

Integral to India's success is their robust defense, led by Udita, Sushila Chanu, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. This has allowed goalkeepers Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Karibam to remain largely untested. With attackers like Deepika spearheading the team as the lead goal scorer, India aims to capitalize on its strengths and sustain momentum in the tournament.

