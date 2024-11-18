India Primed for Semifinal Clash Against Japan in Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian women's hockey team, formidable and undefeated, is set to clash with Japan in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy. Entering as clear favorites, India boasts five victories, including a significant win over Olympic silver medalists China, positioning them favorably against Japan.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh emphasized the importance of maintaining a strategic balance of attack and defense. Despite a convincing 3-0 win against Japan in the league stage, Harendra warns of potential resistance in the knockout match, highlighting the need for tactical composure and a focus on self-preparation over opponent analysis.

Integral to India's success is their robust defense, led by Udita, Sushila Chanu, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. This has allowed goalkeepers Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Karibam to remain largely untested. With attackers like Deepika spearheading the team as the lead goal scorer, India aims to capitalize on its strengths and sustain momentum in the tournament.

