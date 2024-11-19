Pulisic Shines as USA Defeats Jamaica in Nations League Quarterfinal

In a thrilling CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, the United States triumphed over Jamaica with a 4-2 victory, ensuring a 5-2 aggregate win. Christian Pulisic played a pivotal role, netting two goals in the first half, propelling the team to the semifinals under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Tim Weah, returning from suspension, added to the scoreboard, securing his seventh goal for the national team. The U.S. squad also clinched a spot in the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, a testament to their consistent performance in the tournament's previous editions.

Despite Jamaica's efforts, led by Demarai Gray's two goals, the absence of key player Michail Antonio affected their performance. Coach Steve McLaren cited logistical issues as a hindrance, but the team remains determined for future qualifiers.

