Left Menu

Pulisic Shines as USA Defeats Jamaica in Nations League Quarterfinal

The U.S. national soccer team, led by Christian Pulisic's two goals, defeated Jamaica 4-2, securing a 5-2 aggregate victory in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal under coach Mauricio Pochettino. The win advances the U.S. to the semifinals and qualifies them for the Gold Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stlouis | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:46 IST
Pulisic Shines as USA Defeats Jamaica in Nations League Quarterfinal
Christian Pulisic

In a thrilling CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, the United States triumphed over Jamaica with a 4-2 victory, ensuring a 5-2 aggregate win. Christian Pulisic played a pivotal role, netting two goals in the first half, propelling the team to the semifinals under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Tim Weah, returning from suspension, added to the scoreboard, securing his seventh goal for the national team. The U.S. squad also clinched a spot in the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, a testament to their consistent performance in the tournament's previous editions.

Despite Jamaica's efforts, led by Demarai Gray's two goals, the absence of key player Michail Antonio affected their performance. Coach Steve McLaren cited logistical issues as a hindrance, but the team remains determined for future qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024