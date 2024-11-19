Cameron Smith's Quest for Redemption in Australia

Cameron Smith, a three-time Australian PGA Championship winner, is on a mission to redeem himself following last year's disappointing exit from the event. The setback left him visibly upset, struggling to hold back tears in front of his home crowd.

To ensure a better performance, the former world number two returned to Australia ahead of schedule, warming up with a commendable joint runner-up finish at the New South Wales Open. "Playing how I did last year was completely disappointing," Smith admitted to reporters.

Smith hopes to secure a home victory this week, aware of the added pressure as tournaments dwindle. He remains driven by the thought of contending on Sunday's final rounds, aiming to break his victory drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)