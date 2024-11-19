Left Menu

Cameron Smith's Quest for Redemption in Australia

Cameron Smith seeks redemption at the Australian PGA Championship after a disappointing exit last year. Arriving early to Australia, he aims to win at his home event following a runner-up finish at the New South Wales Open. Smith faces pressure to reclaim victory amidst competitive challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:16 IST
Cameron Smith's Quest for Redemption in Australia
Cameron Smith
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cameron Smith, a three-time Australian PGA Championship winner, is on a mission to redeem himself following last year's disappointing exit from the event. The setback left him visibly upset, struggling to hold back tears in front of his home crowd.

To ensure a better performance, the former world number two returned to Australia ahead of schedule, warming up with a commendable joint runner-up finish at the New South Wales Open. "Playing how I did last year was completely disappointing," Smith admitted to reporters.

Smith hopes to secure a home victory this week, aware of the added pressure as tournaments dwindle. He remains driven by the thought of contending on Sunday's final rounds, aiming to break his victory drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024