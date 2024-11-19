England Forward Lauren Hemp's Knee Surgery Sidelines Star

England forward Lauren Hemp has successfully undergone knee surgery, Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday. As a result, she will miss the highly anticipated match against the United States at Wembley Stadium.

While the club assured the success of the procedure, it remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Hemp's injury and did not disclose a return date for the 24-year-old star. Hemp's exclusion from England's roster for the upcoming friendly matches against the U.S. and Switzerland was noted, with England set to defend its European title next year.

Manchester City felt Hemp's absence over the weekend during its 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, which cost them the lead in the English league. Additionally, Man City is gearing up for a challenging month ahead with three Women's Champions League games, including a match against Barcelona, the reigning champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)