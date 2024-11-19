Left Menu

England Forward Lauren Hemp's Knee Surgery Sidelines Star

Lauren Hemp, a forward for England and Manchester City, underwent knee surgery and will miss upcoming matches against the US and Switzerland. Manchester City confirmed the procedure's success but did not provide a recovery timeline. Hemp's absence impacts England's lineup and Manchester City's league and Champions League campaigns.

Updated: 19-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:59 IST
  • United Kingdom

England forward Lauren Hemp has successfully undergone knee surgery, Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday. As a result, she will miss the highly anticipated match against the United States at Wembley Stadium.

While the club assured the success of the procedure, it remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Hemp's injury and did not disclose a return date for the 24-year-old star. Hemp's exclusion from England's roster for the upcoming friendly matches against the U.S. and Switzerland was noted, with England set to defend its European title next year.

Manchester City felt Hemp's absence over the weekend during its 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, which cost them the lead in the English league. Additionally, Man City is gearing up for a challenging month ahead with three Women's Champions League games, including a match against Barcelona, the reigning champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

