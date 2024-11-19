Inaugural India Padel Open Set to Make a Smash in Noida

The inaugural India Padel Open, a significant event in the CUPRA FIP Tour, is set to take place in Greater Noida from November 21 to 24. This unique sport, which merges elements of tennis and squash, has garnered attention worldwide.

Padel, played in a doubles format on a smaller, enclosed court, engages players by incorporating strategic play using surrounding walls. This adds both a challenge for enthusiasts and an entry-point appeal for beginners.

Top-ranked players, including Mohit Dahiya and Olivera Palos, alongside competitors from countries like Spain, Japan, and the Netherlands, will grace the event. Organized by Bennett University and sanctioned by the International Padel Federation, the event looks to spotlight Padel's potential to influence the Indian sports domain substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)