Left Menu

Final Thrills in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania secured the final spots for next year's African Cup of Nations. Botswana drew with Egypt, Mozambique won against Guinea Bissau, while Tanzania edged Guinea. Dramatic matches brought unforgettable moments, clinching qualification in different groups, as excitement peaked in the final qualification rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:05 IST
Final Thrills in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The race for the final places in next year's African Cup of Nations culminated in dramatic fashion as Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania confirmed their spots through intense qualifying matches on Tuesday.

In an unexpected turn, Botswana achieved a historic draw against Egypt in Cairo, ensuring their maiden qualification with a performance that defied odds and expectations. Meanwhile, Mozambique capitalized on early momentum during their Lusophone derby, securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Guinea Bissau to progress for the second consecutive time.

The excitement continued as Tanzania's solitary goal from veteran Simon Msuva guaranteed their place, overtaking Guinea in Group H. These thrilling encounters capped off the qualifiers, setting the stage for the finals in Morocco next December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024