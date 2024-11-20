Final Thrills in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The race for the final places in next year's African Cup of Nations culminated in dramatic fashion as Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania confirmed their spots through intense qualifying matches on Tuesday.

In an unexpected turn, Botswana achieved a historic draw against Egypt in Cairo, ensuring their maiden qualification with a performance that defied odds and expectations. Meanwhile, Mozambique capitalized on early momentum during their Lusophone derby, securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Guinea Bissau to progress for the second consecutive time.

The excitement continued as Tanzania's solitary goal from veteran Simon Msuva guaranteed their place, overtaking Guinea in Group H. These thrilling encounters capped off the qualifiers, setting the stage for the finals in Morocco next December.

(With inputs from agencies.)