Inter Miami's Tata Martino Steps Down After Record-Breaking Season

Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the tactician behind Inter Miami's unprecedented regular season, is resigning as coach, sources have revealed. Despite leading the team to record-breaking success, including the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield, Martino has chosen to step down for personal reasons.

Appointed in July 2023, Martino was instrumental in assembling a star-studded roster, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. His leadership resulted in Inter Miami's highest-ever points tally in Major League Soccer, but the club was ousted in the playoff's first round.

A news conference is expected to be held on Friday, with Martino and Inter Miami officials addressing the situation. As the club looks to a bustling 2025 season, the search for a successor to continue their momentum is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)