Inter Miami's Tata Martino Steps Down After Record-Breaking Season
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who led Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in Major League Soccer, is stepping down as the team's coach for personal reasons. Despite a historic season, Inter Miami was eliminated early from the playoffs. Martino's decision was unexpected, given his recent successes with the team.
Appointed in July 2023, Martino was instrumental in assembling a star-studded roster, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. His leadership resulted in Inter Miami's highest-ever points tally in Major League Soccer, but the club was ousted in the playoff's first round.
A news conference is expected to be held on Friday, with Martino and Inter Miami officials addressing the situation. As the club looks to a bustling 2025 season, the search for a successor to continue their momentum is underway.
