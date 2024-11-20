Left Menu

Australian Cricket Stars Eye Milestones in High-Stakes Border-Gavaskar Series

Australian cricket legends Smith, Cummins, Starc, and Lyon aim to achieve significant milestones in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The series holds importance as both teams vie for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final. Key Tests are scheduled across Australian venues including Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:13 IST
Australian Cricket Stars Eye Milestones in High-Stakes Border-Gavaskar Series
Steve Smith. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian cricket team is gearing up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with players like Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon poised to chase significant milestones. The series opener in Perth, commencing on November 22, promises to be a crucial clash between the top two ICC World Test Championship contenders.

Steve Smith, on the cusp of joining cricket legends like Ricky Ponting as one of Australia's highest run-scorers, needs 315 runs to hit the 10,000 Test run mark. Meanwhile, Captain Pat Cummins nears a historic bowling feat, requiring just 22 more wickets to reach 500 international scalps, and Starc closes in on his own milestone with 19 wickets left to join the elite 700 international wicket club.

After the first Test, the action will shift to the day-night match at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10, followed by fixtures in Brisbane and Melbourne. The series will conclude with a thrilling final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7, offering cricket enthusiasts an exciting winter of cricket down under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024