Australian Cricket Stars Eye Milestones in High-Stakes Border-Gavaskar Series

The Australian cricket team is gearing up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with players like Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon poised to chase significant milestones. The series opener in Perth, commencing on November 22, promises to be a crucial clash between the top two ICC World Test Championship contenders.

Steve Smith, on the cusp of joining cricket legends like Ricky Ponting as one of Australia's highest run-scorers, needs 315 runs to hit the 10,000 Test run mark. Meanwhile, Captain Pat Cummins nears a historic bowling feat, requiring just 22 more wickets to reach 500 international scalps, and Starc closes in on his own milestone with 19 wickets left to join the elite 700 international wicket club.

After the first Test, the action will shift to the day-night match at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10, followed by fixtures in Brisbane and Melbourne. The series will conclude with a thrilling final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7, offering cricket enthusiasts an exciting winter of cricket down under.

