Australian Cricket Stars Eye Milestones in High-Stakes Border-Gavaskar Series
Australian cricket legends Smith, Cummins, Starc, and Lyon aim to achieve significant milestones in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The series holds importance as both teams vie for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final. Key Tests are scheduled across Australian venues including Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian cricket team is gearing up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with players like Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon poised to chase significant milestones. The series opener in Perth, commencing on November 22, promises to be a crucial clash between the top two ICC World Test Championship contenders.
Steve Smith, on the cusp of joining cricket legends like Ricky Ponting as one of Australia's highest run-scorers, needs 315 runs to hit the 10,000 Test run mark. Meanwhile, Captain Pat Cummins nears a historic bowling feat, requiring just 22 more wickets to reach 500 international scalps, and Starc closes in on his own milestone with 19 wickets left to join the elite 700 international wicket club.
After the first Test, the action will shift to the day-night match at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10, followed by fixtures in Brisbane and Melbourne. The series will conclude with a thrilling final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7, offering cricket enthusiasts an exciting winter of cricket down under.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ponting and Langer May Miss Perth Test for IPL Auctions in Saudi Arabia
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Gautam Gambhir Announces Leadership Plans for India Vs Australia Test Series
Bumrah Set to Lead as India Faces Selection Dilemmas Ahead of Perth Test
Epic Showdown at Optus: India vs Australia Kick-Starts with High Stakes