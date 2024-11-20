Left Menu

Tyrrell Hatton Gears Up for Ryder Cup with Team Cup Appearance

Tyrrell Hatton, from LIV Golf, will play in a Ryder Cup warm-up overseen by Europe captain Luke Donald. The event, the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi, serves as preparation for the Ryder Cup in New York. Hatton's participation highlights his aspiration to join Europe's team.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:13 IST
Tyrrell Hatton, the sole LIV Golf player participating, will compete in a Ryder Cup warm-up event under the guidance of Europe captain Luke Donald. Hatton, currently ranked 16th, will play for Britain & Ireland in the Team Cup, held in Abu Dhabi from January 10-12.

The Team Cup provides European players with essential match-play experience ahead of the Ryder Cup, which takes place in New York in September. By joining the tournament, Hatton underscores his commitment to being part of Europe's Ryder Cup team determined to defend the trophy at Bethpage Black.

The event also features notable players like Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose as playing captains, continuing the tradition of preparing potential Ryder Cup participants. The team selections are finalized post the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

