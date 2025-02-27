Abu Dhabi's 'Partners Forum 2025': Building a Nation, One Citizen at a Time
The 'Partners Forum 2025' in Abu Dhabi emphasized a collaborative approach between the National and Reserve Service Authority and strategic partners to bolster institutional efforts. Major General Ahmed bin Tahnoun and other officials highlighted support for the National Service program, underscoring the importance of nurturing citizens for nation-building.
Abu Dhabi's ambitious 'Partners Forum 2025' took center stage at the Earth Hotel, with notable figures such as Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan in attendance. Organized by the Ministry of Defence's National and Reserve Service Authority under the slogan 'Partners for Success,' the forum underscored the significance of synchronized institutional endeavors.
Brigadier Hamad Khalifa Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Authority, opened the event, lauding the unwavering support from the national leadership. He commended the proactive engagement of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, emphasizing the Federal National and Reserve Service Law of 2014 as a foundational step in shaping the program. Al Neyadi highlighted the pivotal role of such initiatives in national development, aligning with the leadership's vision.
Concluding the forum, the National and Reserve Service Authority celebrated its partners for their vital contribution to realizing the program's goals. Honorees included entities involved in training both within and beyond the military, showcasing their crucial role in nurturing skilled individuals to drive the nation's progress.
