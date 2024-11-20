Germany's Tennis Triumph: A Step Closer to Davis Cup Glory

Germany has reignited its aspirations in the Davis Cup after advancing past Canada with a pivotal victory on Wednesday. They now stand a chance to claim the title for the first time since 1993.

Jan-Lennard Struff's stirring comeback victory over Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5), was instrumental in clinching Germany's success in the quarterfinals. Earlier, Daniel Altmaier had secured the first point against Gabriel Diallo with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

Looking ahead, Germany prepares to take on the Netherlands, who recently triumphed over Spain. Meanwhile, the other semifinals will feature the United States against Australia and Italy versus Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)