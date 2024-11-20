Left Menu

Germany's Tennis Triumph: A Step Closer to Davis Cup Glory

Germany has advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup by defeating Canada, with Jan-Lennard Struff and Daniel Altmaier securing key victories. This success revives hopes for the first win since 1993. Germany will face the Netherlands next. Other semifinalists include the United States, Australia, Italy, and Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:04 IST
Germany has reignited its aspirations in the Davis Cup after advancing past Canada with a pivotal victory on Wednesday. They now stand a chance to claim the title for the first time since 1993.

Jan-Lennard Struff's stirring comeback victory over Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5), was instrumental in clinching Germany's success in the quarterfinals. Earlier, Daniel Altmaier had secured the first point against Gabriel Diallo with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

Looking ahead, Germany prepares to take on the Netherlands, who recently triumphed over Spain. Meanwhile, the other semifinals will feature the United States against Australia and Italy versus Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

