Alajuelense Challenges FIFA Over Club World Cup Eligibility Rules

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, the most decorated football team in Costa Rica with 30 league titles, is making legal moves to secure a spot in next year's FIFA Club World Cup, based in the USA.

The club is requesting FIFA to adhere strictly to its own eligibility rules, which they claim prevent clubs under the same ownership from participating in the competition. This comes as Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca, both owned by Jesus Martinez of Grupo Pachuca, have been selected for the tournament.

Alajuelense, represented by spokesman Marco Vazquez, emphasizes the importance of upholding FIFA's regulations and has engaged a Spanish law firm to assist with potential legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the football governing body has yet to comment on the dispute.

