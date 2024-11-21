Left Menu

Alajuelense Challenges FIFA Over Club World Cup Eligibility Rules

Costa Rica's most successful football team, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, is seeking entry into the FIFA Club World Cup, citing rules against multi-ownership of clubs. They are prepared to take legal action if necessary, highlighting Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca's shared ownership issue as a precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:19 IST
Alajuelense Challenges FIFA Over Club World Cup Eligibility Rules
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, the most decorated football team in Costa Rica with 30 league titles, is making legal moves to secure a spot in next year's FIFA Club World Cup, based in the USA.

The club is requesting FIFA to adhere strictly to its own eligibility rules, which they claim prevent clubs under the same ownership from participating in the competition. This comes as Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca, both owned by Jesus Martinez of Grupo Pachuca, have been selected for the tournament.

Alajuelense, represented by spokesman Marco Vazquez, emphasizes the importance of upholding FIFA's regulations and has engaged a Spanish law firm to assist with potential legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the football governing body has yet to comment on the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024