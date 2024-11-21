Left Menu

Ponting's Insight: Kohli and Smith Urged to Simplify Amid Form Challenges

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting advises cricketers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, emphasizing the need to focus on basics rather than overexerting themselves. While both stars face recent form challenges, Ponting draws from personal experience, suggesting a back-to-basics approach to rekindle their prior successes in Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:01 IST
Ponting's Insight: Kohli and Smith Urged to Simplify Amid Form Challenges
Ricky Ponting. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has shared his insights with elite batsmen Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, urging them to simplify their approach amid current form challenges.

Speaking on the eve of a crucial series against Australia, Ponting highlighted the importance of focusing on the fundamentals of the game, cautioning against overexertion.

In recent years, Kohli's once-stellar form has waned, with limited centuries and a dip in averages, while Smith also struggles to recapture his peak. Ponting draws from his career experience to suggest a back-to-basics strategy to revive their performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024