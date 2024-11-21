Ponting's Insight: Kohli and Smith Urged to Simplify Amid Form Challenges

Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has shared his insights with elite batsmen Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, urging them to simplify their approach amid current form challenges.

Speaking on the eve of a crucial series against Australia, Ponting highlighted the importance of focusing on the fundamentals of the game, cautioning against overexertion.

In recent years, Kohli's once-stellar form has waned, with limited centuries and a dip in averages, while Smith also struggles to recapture his peak. Ponting draws from his career experience to suggest a back-to-basics strategy to revive their performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)