Juan Mata Joins San Diego FC Ownership

In a new venture, former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has become a part owner of San Diego FC, an MLS expansion team. San Diego FC confirmed his involvement on Wednesday.

Mata, celebrated for his 2010 World Cup win with Spain, expressed his enthusiasm about contributing to the burgeoning MLS scene. He praised the growth of the league and San Diego's potential, acknowledging the opportunity as a privilege.

He becomes the first active player to achieve such ownership in MLS, joining the ranks of icons like David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami. Additionally, Mata broadened his investment portfolio by backing Formula One's Alpine Racing with Otro Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)