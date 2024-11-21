Jasprit Bumrah Hints at Mohammed Shami's Potential Return Ahead of Border Gavaskar Series

In a move that could significantly bolster India's bowling arsenal, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has hinted at the probable inclusion of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. This comes after Shami's impressive return to competitive cricket, following a year-long hiatus.

Shami, who had been sidelined since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, made a striking comeback for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. His blistering pace against Madhya Pradesh drew widespread attention, culminating in figures of 7/57, thereby reigniting discussions around his potential role in India's Australian campaign.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel, keenly observing Shami's performance, attested to his determination and combativeness in the nets during India's home series against New Zealand. As speculations brew around Shami's travel to Australia, Bumrah emphasized his significant status within the Indian red-ball setup, outlining the management's focused scrutiny on his progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)