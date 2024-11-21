Max Verstappen's Turnaround at the Las Vegas Grand Prix: From Dread to Delight

Max Verstappen has seen an astonishing reversal in his opinion about the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Initially critical of the event's commercial nature, Verstappen was singing praises by its conclusion.

The event's first edition was marked by high costs and local residents' objections. Despite a shaky start, including infrastructure issues during practice, Verstappen's victory and an impressive fireworks display moved him. His understanding of the event's commercial and racing importance ultimately changed his outlook.

Economically, the race was a massive success, generating $1.5 billion in net economic impact and creating significant employment opportunities. Efforts to connect better with the local community have eased prior tensions, paving the way for a widely anticipated encore.

(With inputs from agencies.)