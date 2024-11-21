Thanasi Kokkinakis Leads Australia to Crucial Davis Cup Victory

Thanasi Kokkinakis demonstrated resilience and tenacity as he narrowly edged out Ben Shelton in a nail-biting match during the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Kokkinakis saved four match points before triumphing 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (14) against Shelton, securing a crucial lead for Australia over the United States.

Played on an indoor hard court in southern Spain, the match highlighted Kokkinakis' ability to withstand Shelton's formidable serve, marked by 21 aces. Despite a challenging performance from Shelton, ranked 21st, Kokkinakis' consistency and ability to capitalize on critical moments proved decisive.

With Kokkinakis' victory, attention turns to the upcoming singles match between the U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and Australia's Alex de Minaur, followed potentially by a decisive doubles match.

(With inputs from agencies.)