Thanasi Kokkinakis Leads Australia to Crucial Davis Cup Victory

Thanasi Kokkinakis delivered a thrilling performance, saving four match points and converting his seventh, to defeat Ben Shelton and give Australia a lead over the U.S. in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Despite Shelton's 21 aces, it was Kokkinakis’ consistency that led to a pivotal win.

Updated: 21-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:04 IST
Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • Country:
  • Spain

Thanasi Kokkinakis demonstrated resilience and tenacity as he narrowly edged out Ben Shelton in a nail-biting match during the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Kokkinakis saved four match points before triumphing 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (14) against Shelton, securing a crucial lead for Australia over the United States.

Played on an indoor hard court in southern Spain, the match highlighted Kokkinakis' ability to withstand Shelton's formidable serve, marked by 21 aces. Despite a challenging performance from Shelton, ranked 21st, Kokkinakis' consistency and ability to capitalize on critical moments proved decisive.

With Kokkinakis' victory, attention turns to the upcoming singles match between the U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and Australia's Alex de Minaur, followed potentially by a decisive doubles match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

