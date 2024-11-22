Thorbjornsen and McNealy Shine at Windy RSM Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen is back on form after knee surgery, scoring an impressive 8-under 64 on the Plantation course at the PGA's season-ending RSM Classic. Sharing the lead with fellow Stanford alum Maverick McNealy, Thorbjornsen's recovery is a positive note in a tournament wrought with challenge due to chilling winds.

McNealy, who also scored an impressive 8-under, did so at the exposed Seaside course, grappling with brisk winds and showcasing his improved swing. Ludvig Aberg, another player with recent knee issues, also returned but struggled, especially in chipping and putting, finishing with a round of 73.

The RSM Classic is pivotal as it marks the year's final tournament, emphasizing standings in the FedEx Cup. The focus remains on the top 125 players, with McNealy confirming his slot. The winds of Sea Island tested the skill of all competitors, as shown in Novak's notable performance.

