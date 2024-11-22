Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's Journey Continues: Man City's Winning Formula Prolonged

Pep Guardiola has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2027, maintaining his managerial role since 2016. His tenure has seen astonishing success, including six Premier League titles, despite a current dip in team form. This extension comes as City faces scrutiny over financial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:33 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has extended his contract with the club until 2027, confirming his commitment to the Premier League giants. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has since led the team to an impressive haul of silverware, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

The news is expected to be well-received by City fans, eager to continue enjoying the success seen under Guardiola's leadership. Despite a recent dip in performance with a four-match losing streak, Guardiola emphasized his dedication to turning the team's fortunes around and building on their past glories.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak expressed his elation at Guardiola's decision, highlighting the manager's passion and influence on the English game. However, the club also faces a challenge off the pitch, with ongoing investigations into alleged breaches of financial rules. Guardiola remains optimistic, focusing on securing even more titles with his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

