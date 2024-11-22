Hamilton's Emotional Shift from Mercedes to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's imminent move from Mercedes to Ferrari is beginning to evoke emotions according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, even as the transition remains in the early stages. Wolff acknowledged the significance of the change, reflecting on the long-term partnership with the seven-time Formula One champion.

Despite recent performance struggles, including a disappointing result in Sao Paulo, Hamilton remains a key figure in Formula One. There have been no requests from Ferrari for Hamilton's early release, and Wolff has assured a respectful end to their collaboration following over a decade of teamwork.

Discussions surrounding Hamilton's future, including recent out-of-context book quotes attributed to Wolff, have been resolved between the two. Wolff emphasized Hamilton's potential to succeed, reiterating his belief in Hamilton as the greatest driver, as evidenced by Hamilton's strong practice performance in Las Vegas.

