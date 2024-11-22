India Crumble to Low Score in Perth Test, Australia Struggles to Respond

In a disappointing display of batting, Team India equalled its lowest first-innings total in an Australian Test, managing only 150 runs at Perth's Optus Stadium. Key players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant failed to produce significant scores, as India's batting lineup collapsed under pressure.

Australian bowlers dominated the day, with Josh Hazlewood leading the pack, claiming 4 wickets for 29 runs. He was supported by skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc, who took two wickets each, effectively dismantling the Indian batting order.

This score matches India's previous lowest first innings total against Australia, recorded in Sydney in 2000. Despite India's struggle, Australia faced their own batting woes, losing five wickets before reaching the 50-run mark, highlighting a challenging pitch for both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)