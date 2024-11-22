Left Menu

Neuville's World Rally Dreams Falter in Japan's Dust

Thierry Neuville's debut world rally title hopes are in jeopardy after a challenging first day in Japan. The Belgian racer experienced significant time losses due to mechanical issues, trailing his rival Ott Tanak. Neuville will need a strong Sunday performance to secure the championship.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:51 IST
Belgian rally driver Thierry Neuville faced a disappointing day during the final rally of the season in Japan, jeopardizing his chances of clinching his first world championship title.

Neuville, driving for Hyundai, required six points to secure the championship but ended Friday in 15th place, trailing leader and teammate Ott Tanak by over seven minutes. The day initially seemed promising as Neuville moved up to second place after early stages, but mechanical issues plagued his progress.

Sunday's performances will be critical if Neuville intends to overcome his setbacks, while Tanak holds a strong lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans, followed by Adrien Fourmaux of M-Sport Ford.

