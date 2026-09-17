Italy Steps in as Final Stop for 2026 World Rally Championship

Italy has been announced as the new host for the final round of the 2026 World Rally Championship, replacing Saudi Arabia due to ongoing political situations in the Middle East. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) made this announcement on Thursday.

Initially, Saudi Arabia was set to host the concluding rally from November 11-14. However, the event will now take place in Sardinia, Italy, running from October 1-4, making it the thrilling conclusion of the season.

Although the Jeddah-based Rally Saudi Arabia will no longer serve as the World Championship's finale, it is still scheduled to occur as part of the Middle East championship, showcasing the region's continued involvement in the motorsport.