Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul Controversy as Regulation Wicket in Test Opener

Australia's Mitchell Starc termed KL Rahul's controversial dismissal as a 'regulation wicket' during the opening Test against India. Despite 17 dismissals, Starc believed batting would ease in later innings. India's comeback, highlighted by Jasprit Bumrah's performance, challenged Australia's early lead and upheld their reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:18 IST
Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul Controversy as Regulation Wicket in Test Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's senior pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed the controversy surrounding KL Rahul's caught behind dismissal in the Test opener against India, labeling it a 'regulation wicket'. The dismissal, which began with an appeal off Starc's delivery, was initially ruled not out by on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough.

The decision sparked debate as the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, overturned it without a split-screen aide. Starc, having secured the series' first wicket by removing Yashasvi Jaiswal, will resume at the crease with Alex Carey as Australia stood at 67/7, trailing India by 83 runs after an eventful first day that saw 17 wickets tumble.

With a challenging day of play behind them, Starc remained optimistic about batting conditions improving as the ball softened. Despite his opening day's performance, Hazlewood and Bumrah emerged as significant contributors to their teams' bowling successes, further underscoring the Test's intensely competitive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024