Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul Controversy as Regulation Wicket in Test Opener

Australia's senior pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed the controversy surrounding KL Rahul's caught behind dismissal in the Test opener against India, labeling it a 'regulation wicket'. The dismissal, which began with an appeal off Starc's delivery, was initially ruled not out by on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough.

The decision sparked debate as the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, overturned it without a split-screen aide. Starc, having secured the series' first wicket by removing Yashasvi Jaiswal, will resume at the crease with Alex Carey as Australia stood at 67/7, trailing India by 83 runs after an eventful first day that saw 17 wickets tumble.

With a challenging day of play behind them, Starc remained optimistic about batting conditions improving as the ball softened. Despite his opening day's performance, Hazlewood and Bumrah emerged as significant contributors to their teams' bowling successes, further underscoring the Test's intensely competitive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)