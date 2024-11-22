Left Menu

Jos Buttler Wows Abu Dhabi T10 Amid IPL Uncertainty

England captain Jos Buttler shared his optimistic outlook for the T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi despite the looming uncertainty of the IPL auction. Buttler celebrated the vibrant atmosphere, the high competition, and his camaraderie with fellow players, showcasing formidable form with a sensational performance against the Chennai Brave Jaguars.

Jos Buttler. (Photo: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, England's cricket captain Jos Buttler has found an exciting alternative in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Buttler, showcasing enthusiasm, has embraced the vibrant atmosphere and competitive vibe of the event held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Buttler expressed his anticipation and appreciation for the T10 format, stating, "Yeah, the IPL we'll wait and see what happens, but I'm just enjoying being here." He further noted the thrill of sharing a dressing room with cricket luminaries such as Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis.

Standing in the spotlight of this cricketing excitement, Buttler delivered a scintillating performance, smashing 62 unbeaten runs off 24 balls for the Deccan Gladiators. His dynamic play, including a blistering half-century off just 14 balls, was central to his team's triumph against the Chennai Brave Jaguars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

