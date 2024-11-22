Kenya's Emmaculate Anyango Faces Six-Year Doping Ban

Kenyan cross country runner Emmaculate Anyango faces disciplinary action as the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announces her six-year ban following a failed doping test. The 24-year-old athlete tested positive for prohibited substances, including testosterone and EPO, after securing an impressive 10km race time of 28:57 in Valencia last January.

In her defense, Anyango claimed ignorance about the presence of the banned substances, stating they entered her system during medical treatments after she fainted. Despite her explanations, the AIU did not find her statements credible, charging her with an anti-doping rule violation.

After failing to respond to the charges by the set deadline, Anyango forfeited her right to a hearing. The series of positive tests led to her extended ban, commencing from September 26, and disqualification of all competitive results traced back to February.

(With inputs from agencies.)