Qatar Dominates: India's Hopes Fade in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
Qatar defeated India's basketball team 69-53 in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, dashing India's direct qualification hopes. Despite a strong start, India struggled as Qatar capitalized on defensive errors. India's next challenge is against Kazakhstan. Key performances included Hafeez for India and Harris for Qatar.
In a decisive showdown at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Qatar outshone India's basketball team with a 69-53 victory during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, sinking India's direct qualification prospects after their third consecutive loss in Group E.
India, ranked 76th globally, had a promising onset, leading 12-9 early, courtesy of standout three-pointers by Muin Bek Hafeez, Amjyot Singh, and Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon. However, Qatar, ranked 101st, clawed back to end the first quarter with a narrow 17-14 lead.
Momentum swung Qatar's way by halftime, with a five-point lead as India's defense faltered. The third quarter saw India falter further, as Qatar's Tyler James Lee Harris and Mike Lewis expanded their dominance. Despite Hafeez's 17-point effort, India's efforts fell short as Qatar maintained control to secure the win.
