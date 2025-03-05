World Bank Group Endorses New Strategic Partnership to Support Haiti’s Recovery and Resilience

The World Bank Group’s Board of Directors has endorsed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Haiti, covering the 2025-2029 period. This comprehensive strategy aims to lay the groundwork for economic and social recovery while mitigating risks related to human capital, physical infrastructure, and institutional capacity.

Addressing Haiti’s Multi-Faceted Challenges

Haiti is currently facing one of the most challenging periods in its recent history. Political instability, governance failures, and rising gang-related violence have severely hindered the country’s development. The deteriorating economic environment, compounded by multiple shocks, has further exacerbated these challenges. The new CPF is designed to help Haiti navigate this crisis and build resilience among its most vulnerable populations.

Key Areas of Focus and Financial Support

As part of this initiative, the World Bank Group will provide approximately US$320 million in grant financing. This funding will support three key objectives:

Strengthening Economic Governance and Employment Opportunities: Improving public financial management and transparency.

Encouraging economic policies that foster job creation.

Enhancing revenue mobilization and budget management. Maintaining Institutional Capacity and Basic Service Delivery: Ensuring continued access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

Supporting government institutions to maintain operational effectiveness. Enhancing Resilience to Natural Disasters and Shocks: Investing in human capital to protect vulnerable communities.

Implementing measures to improve disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

Strengthening Private Sector Participation

The World Bank Group will also support private sector-led economic growth through the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which will focus on:

Creating a more business-friendly environment to attract investment.

to attract investment. Promoting economic inclusion by providing financing opportunities to small businesses.

by providing financing opportunities to small businesses. Boosting productivity and competitiveness to generate sustainable employment opportunities.

Government and World Bank Leadership on Reform

Alfred Metellus, Haiti’s Minister of Economy and Finance, emphasized the urgency of reinforcing institutional resilience:

“Haiti needs to increase the resilience of critical state institutions, systems, and capacities in the short term while establishing foundations for longer-term transformational reforms. The new Country Partnership Framework will be instrumental in helping the country meet these objectives.”

Anne-Lucie Lefebvre, World Bank Country Manager for Haiti, highlighted the organization’s commitment:

“Despite increasing uncertainty and volatility, the World Bank Group continues our on-the-ground support to Haiti. We will focus on investments in high-poverty areas and those with limited access to basic services. The World Bank will support resilience-building for the poor and vulnerable, while strengthening the foundations for growth.”

New Public Financial Management Project Approved

As part of the strategy’s immediate actions, the Board of Directors has also approved a US$60 million grant for the Haiti Strengthening Public Financial Management Project. This initiative aims to:

Increase government capacity in budget planning and financial oversight.

in budget planning and financial oversight. Enhance transparency and efficiency in public revenue collection.

and efficiency in public revenue collection. Improve Customs operations to boost revenue mobilization and trade efficiency.

Implementation and Future Prospects

The new strategy will be executed through a flexible and adaptive model, prioritizing a territorial approach and capacity improvements. It was developed through a thorough assessment of Haiti’s development challenges, incorporating lessons from previous strategies and insights from the government, private sector, civil society, and development partners.

This renewed commitment by the World Bank Group aims to pave the way for Haiti’s long-term stability and growth, ensuring that the country’s most vulnerable populations receive the support needed to overcome ongoing crises and build a more resilient future.