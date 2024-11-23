Left Menu

Bavuma's Return Sparks South Africa Ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

South Africa's Temba Bavuma returns to lead the team against Sri Lanka in the upcoming Test series, following a challenging elbow injury. Bavuma shared his excitement and mental struggles during recovery, highlighting key squad changes, including the return of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, enhancing South Africa's lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:40 IST
Temba Bavuma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's cricket team is gearing up for a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with Temba Bavuma returning to the squad as captain after a significant elbow injury. The first Test will commence on November 27 in Durban, while the second match is scheduled for December 5 in Port Elizabeth.

Bavuma, quoted by ESPNcricinfo, expressed his eagerness to return to the field, describing the experience as refreshing and thrilling. Reflecting on his injury journey, the 34-year-old discussed overcoming 'mental demons' during his recovery. Bavuma's elbow injury occurred last month during an ODI against Ireland.

His injury resounded with a similar ailment he endured during the 2022 T20I tour of India, which also took him out of the England tour later that year. Consequently, Matthew Breetzke debuted in his place. With Bavuma's recovery, South Africa announced their 14-player squad for the Tests, including Bavuma and the returning Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

