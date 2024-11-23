Left Menu

Cameron Smith Shines Amid Rain at Australian PGA Championship

Cameron Smith, former British Open champion, showcased impressive form with a 6-under 65 at the rain-affected Australian PGA Championship. Tied for the lead with Elvis Smylie, the tournament was cut short to 54 holes due to adverse weather, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:15 IST
Cameron Smith Shines Amid Rain at Australian PGA Championship
Cameron Smith
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling display at the Australian PGA Championship, Cameron Smith, a former British Open champion, showed his prowess by birdieing three of his first four holes, leading to a 6-under 65 on Saturday. The tournament, held at Royal Queensland, faced significant disruptions due to heavy rain, which led to the second round being abandoned and the event shortened to 54 holes.

Smith's excellent performance brought him to a 36-hole total of 10-under 132, tying him with Elvis Smylie, who impressively shot a 67. Smylie, known not just for his golfing prowess but also as the son of former tennis star Liz Smylie, was among the top contenders. Meanwhile, fellow Australian and LIV Tour mate Marc Leishman closely pursued the leaders, trailing by just a stroke after shooting 66.

Jason Day, returning to Australia after a seven-year hiatus, ended the day four strokes behind the leaders, while defending champion Min Woo Lee only just made the cut. Despite Lucas Herbert's recent win at the New South Wales Open, he struggled on the soggy course, voicing frustration over missed opportunities after shooting 66. The championship sets the tone for the 2025 European Tour season, with players eyeing their next challenge at the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024