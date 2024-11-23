Cameron Smith Shines Amid Rain at Australian PGA Championship

In a thrilling display at the Australian PGA Championship, Cameron Smith, a former British Open champion, showed his prowess by birdieing three of his first four holes, leading to a 6-under 65 on Saturday. The tournament, held at Royal Queensland, faced significant disruptions due to heavy rain, which led to the second round being abandoned and the event shortened to 54 holes.

Smith's excellent performance brought him to a 36-hole total of 10-under 132, tying him with Elvis Smylie, who impressively shot a 67. Smylie, known not just for his golfing prowess but also as the son of former tennis star Liz Smylie, was among the top contenders. Meanwhile, fellow Australian and LIV Tour mate Marc Leishman closely pursued the leaders, trailing by just a stroke after shooting 66.

Jason Day, returning to Australia after a seven-year hiatus, ended the day four strokes behind the leaders, while defending champion Min Woo Lee only just made the cut. Despite Lucas Herbert's recent win at the New South Wales Open, he struggled on the soggy course, voicing frustration over missed opportunities after shooting 66. The championship sets the tone for the 2025 European Tour season, with players eyeing their next challenge at the Australian Open.

