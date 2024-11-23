Cameron Smith Ties Elvis Smylie in Thrilling Australian PGA Championship

Left Menu

Cameron Smith joined early leader Elvis Smylie at the top of the Australian PGA Championship leaderboard in Brisbane. The former Open champion hit a six-under par 65, tying with Smylie on 10-under par. The event was reduced to 54 holes due to heavy rain causing course flooding.

23-11-2024
In an exciting twist at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane, Cameron Smith has tied early leader Elvis Smylie, climbing to the top of the rain-disrupted leaderboard. The former Open champion achieved a remarkable six-under par 65 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club, matching Smylie on a 10-under par score heading into the final round.

The tournament faced challenges after heavy rain flooded the course, leading to a reduced 54-hole event. Marc Leishman remains just one shot behind the co-leaders. Friday's play was abandoned, heightening anticipation for the condensed weekend play.

Elvis Smylie initially led with a one-shot advantage from his Thursday round, but Smith's stellar start of three birdies in the first four holes propelled him past Smylie early on Saturday. South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter also impressed, setting an early pace with six birdies, although bogeys later saw him slip back.

