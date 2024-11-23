Franco Colapinto's Las Vegas GP Fate Hangs on Medical Clearance

Argentine Formula One newcomer Franco Colapinto's participation in Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix is in jeopardy following a serious crash during qualifying. The 21-year-old Williams driver was taken for a medical assessment after a high-impact collision in the second phase of Friday night's session, which resulted in extensive damage to his car and scattered debris across the track.

Williams issued a statement noting that Colapinto had sustained an impact exceeding 50G, necessitating further medical evaluation before allowing him to race. Team officials stressed the importance of Colapinto's health, expressing relief that he was otherwise unharmed.

This crash marks Colapinto's third incident in two racing weekends, raising concerns as it is the second consecutive qualifying crash. Since his replacement of American driver Logan Sargeant at Williams during the September Italian Grand Prix, Colapinto made a notable impression with points scored in Azerbaijan and Austin.

If cleared, Las Vegas will mark the seventh Grand Prix start of Colapinto's career. Williams team principal James Vowles disclosed to ESPN that recent accidents have incurred repair costs into the millions. The series of mishaps has resulted in the destruction of multiple car components, including five front wings and three gearboxes. Williams, former champions now ninth in the standings, face significant challenges in managing these costly setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)